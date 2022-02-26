Analyzing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SomaLogic and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. ICON Public has a consensus price target of $277.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than ICON Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $2.80 billion 6.93 $332.33 million $3.93 60.61

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 4.09% 15.50% 7.59%

Summary

ICON Public beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

