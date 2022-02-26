Analyzing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $117.01 million 4.16 $49.61 million $2.96 9.93 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 18.23 $78.53 million $2.89 41.69

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 42.40% 20.29% 1.54% Silvergate Capital 44.71% 8.87% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for West Bancorporation and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $195.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.46%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats West Bancorporation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.