Andrew Phillips Buys 10,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$16.45 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

