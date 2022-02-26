ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $270.00

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $270.00 and last traded at $282.04, with a volume of 3310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.73.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.