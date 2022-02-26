Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $9,268,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.