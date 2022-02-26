Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
