Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 4,991,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,149. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.