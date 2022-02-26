APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

