Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
APLS stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
