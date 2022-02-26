Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APLS stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

