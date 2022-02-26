AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APPF opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $169.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

