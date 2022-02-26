Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
