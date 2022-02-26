AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

ATR stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.