Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 3.8%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 490.60 ($6.67). 1,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.56) price target on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £134.77 million and a P/E ratio of 76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 581.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 640.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

