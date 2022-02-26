Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will post $20.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,265. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

