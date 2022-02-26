Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ARCO opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

