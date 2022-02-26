Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $623.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

