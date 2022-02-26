Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.25

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 39401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.