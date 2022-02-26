Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

