Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91.
Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.