Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) vs. Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Financial Review

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Argo Group International pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stewart Information Services pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argo Group International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.89 billion 0.77 -$54.10 million $2.69 15.64 Stewart Information Services $2.29 billion 0.79 $154.90 million $10.99 6.13

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Stewart Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Group International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 4.95% 5.40% 0.89% Stewart Information Services 9.65% 25.43% 13.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Argo Group International and Stewart Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stewart Information Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stewart Information Services has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Stewart Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment includes its parent holding company, centralized administrative services departments, and ancillary service operations. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.