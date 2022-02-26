Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.