Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

