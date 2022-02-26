AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($142.80) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($142.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,995 ($122.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,612.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,623.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The firm has a market cap of £139.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,550.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.98) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

