AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

