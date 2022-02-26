Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,466 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.