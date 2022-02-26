Atria Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

