Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $205.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

