Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21,100.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,517.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,512.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

