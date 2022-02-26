Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.38. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

