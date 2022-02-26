Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

ADP stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

