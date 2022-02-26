Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

