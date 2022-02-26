Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.