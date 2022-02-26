Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Avista stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $229,779. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

