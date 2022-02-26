Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.42

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 148752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

