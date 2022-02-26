AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

