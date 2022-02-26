B. Riley Boosts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

