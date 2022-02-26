B. Riley Boosts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
