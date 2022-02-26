B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

