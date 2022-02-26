BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 21.20 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 653 ($8.88). The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 569.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

