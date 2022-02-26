Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 957,142 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 332.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $47,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.69 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

