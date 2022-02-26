Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $305.03 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

