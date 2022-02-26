Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $36.50 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

VNO stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.