Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $41.48 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $41,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $90.40 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.