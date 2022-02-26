Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 752,449 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 752,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ally Financial by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

