Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $121.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 2,800,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,057. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.