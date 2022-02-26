Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.45% from the company’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after buying an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

