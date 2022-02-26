Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $390.77 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $390,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 21,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.