Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $414,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

