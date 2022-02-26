Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 343,025 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $552,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

IEMG stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

