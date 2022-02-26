Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $19.90. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,311 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

