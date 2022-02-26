Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

