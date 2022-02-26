Barclays Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €12.10

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

