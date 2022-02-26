Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 265 to GBX 260. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barclays traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 615,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,691,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

